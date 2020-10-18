Finnish Prime Minister in sexism row for her choice of fashion.

Sanna Marin, The Finnish Prime Minister, has come under fire for wearing a blazer with nothing underneath sparking a sexism row.

Marin, 34, attended a photoshoot for fashion magazine ´Trendi´ where she was photographed wearing a black trouser suit for the magazine cover.

She demanded that the photoshoot would concentrate on politics and not her appearance but she was shocked when other MPs called the image ¨inapproriate”

However the photoshoot divided opinion with many supporters leaping to the defence of the prime minister posting similar images of themselves under the hashtag #imwithsanna others posted of photos of topless word male leader in protest including president Putin.

Actress Kiti Kokkonen said in support of Ms Marin, “Everyone should be allowed to live in such a way that their personality, dignity and professional skills are not determined by grabbing irrelevant flower stalks,”

Many MPs have since deleted their posts from social media and have since apologised.

Record-breaking Marin, is the worlds youngest-ever leader and the youngest prime minister in Finlands History.

