Coronavirus Halloween masks pulled from Amazon after numerous complaints from the public.

With Halloween only a few weeks away Amazon launched the most distasteful coronavirus mask, with customers complaining that the masks diminished the severity of the disease.

The masks, that were manufactured in China, were available in bright green or red with big menacing smiley faces titled ´Corona Virus Halloween Mask´ were priced on the site at £14.59 (16.50€).

Chief Executive of the Patients Association, Rachel Power, told the Sun newspaper, “These masks show a terrible lapse of judgment by the manufacturers and sellers, and I hope they will be removed from sale quickly. I’ve no doubt the great majority of people will find them hugely distasteful, and I can’t imagine that many people would wish to wear one”

A representative for Amazon said, “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines, and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. ‘We are removing this product”

