Climbing a mountain to remember mother and help charity

ON November 22, Michael Moorcroft from Competa will walk up Mount Maroma in memory of his mother to raise funds for the Cudeca Hospice in Benalmadena to help them to continue their special kind of caring.

Fran Moorcroft was a volunteer for Cudeca few years ago and sadly died of cancer, herself last year so her son, Michael wants to walk up the 2,000 metre Mount Maroma (which will take at least five hours up and three hours down) the nearest mountain to the village in memory of his Mum.

He is also trying to get some supporters to walk with him and one, Cindy Jones, another Competa resident plans to drive as far up as she can on her quad bike and then walk the last bit taking her Cudeca banner to the top.

In Michael Moorcroft´s words: “My dear mum and dear to her two daughters and family in Germany and England, friend to many Fran Moorcroft, sadly passed away last year on her 77th birthday to cancer, a true rock star!

“My mother was a supporter and active member of the Cudeca Hospice. To continue in her legacy, I will be attempting to walk to the 2069m summit of the almighty Mt. Maroma in her honour, a first-time challenge for me and I am currently in training aided by Kevin Deavin.”

If you would like to join Michael Moorcroft and help him to the summit, they will be meeting at the Tourist Office in Competa at 9am. Then, they will drive over to Fogarate, their starting point. You will need your own transport or organise a car share.

If you would like to take part or contribute in another way then call or WhatsApp Michael Moorcroft 44 7762 474988 or Cindy Jones 665 15 64 67; you can also contact Esther Raez with the Communication and Fundraising department of the Cudeca Hospice. All funds raised will go directly to the Cudeca Hospice.

