Cat Rescues a young boy from a dog attack in Brazil.

The video that was caught on CCTV in July but has only just been released shows a young boy throwing a stone at the dog before events took a turn as the dog launched himself at the child.

Thankfully a small cat was under a nearby car that came to the child’s rescue, the cat is seen bolting out from underneath the car beelining for the dog and thankfully chasing him away.

The Cat has been praised by viewers on youtube but many also condemning the parents wondering why the small child was out on the street alone.

One commented,” Brave cat! But who left that child unattended in the street?

