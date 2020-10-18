Cartagena wins Best Cultural Program in Spain at virtual awards ceremony

CARTAGENA’S “The Sea of Music” festival wins the Best Cultural Program in Spain at the virtual Iberian Festival Awards ceremony.

Cartagena has been recognised for the work and programming of the festival and judged against other festivals in Spain and Portugal held in 2019.

The awards go to the best festivals, artists, sponsors and the media from all over the Iberian Peninsula.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards ceremony went virtual this year after being rescheduled twice already.

The Sea of Music festival (La Mar de Músicas) incorporates, in addition to music, the arts, cinema and literature and has previously won an award at the Iberian Festival Awards ceremony back in 2017.

That year the Cartagena festival, which is organised each year by the City Council, received the award for Best Small Format Festival.

