CANADA will continue to stand up against Chinese human rights abuses, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.

While Trudeau said he that he is not looking to escalate the delicate situation with China, he nevertheless vowed to stand up against China’s “coercive diplomacy” and human rights abuses.

“We will stand up loudly and clearly for human rights all around the world, whether it is talking about the situation faced by the Uighurs, whether it is talking about the very concerning situation in Hong Kong, whether it’s calling out China for its coercive diplomacy,” Trudeau said in a news conference.

Tensions are already high between China and Canada, with Chinese envoy to Ottawa, Cong Peiwu, warning Trudeau not to grant asylum to Hong Kong pro-democracy protestors.

Cong said the “health and safety” of the 300,000 Canadian passport holders in Hong Kong could be jeopardized by these “violent criminals”.

