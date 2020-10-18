Boris Johnson ‘plans to resign after Brexit’ over his £150k Salary

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘plans to resign next spring after complaining about his £150k salary’, it is rumoured.

Tory MPs believe the Prime Minister, who used to earn £23,000 a month as a newspaper columnist, wants out in six months’ time after Brexit is sorted out. Sources say he has been privately complaining to everyone that he cannot live on his salary of £150,402 a year.

The same sources say he is also jealous of his predecessor Theresa May, who was rumoured to have earned more than £1million on the lecture circuit since quitting as PM last year- Mr Johnson believes he could pull in at least double that amount.

Shortly before entering No10, he made £160,000 in one month from two speeches. He was also paid £23,000 a month for a regular newspaper column. Mr Johnson also has his six-month-old son Wilfred’s future education to consider, just sending him to his old school Eton will cost a whopping £42,500 a year.

