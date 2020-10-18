Body of a Migrant bound for UK has been washed up on French Beach today.

A body of a migrant who was trying to get into the UK this weekend has been found dead on a French beach on Sunday, October 18.

-- Advertisement --



The tragic news comes after reports saw more than 230 migrants have tried to attempt the journey.

The man that has not been identified sadly drowned as he desperately tried to make the journey on a boat that he made himself. He was found on a beach next to Calais without any documents.

Pascal Marconville, a prosecutor from a nearby town said the man was aged between 20 and 40 years old and looked like he was from the middle east.

On Saturday, October 17, nine boats were stopped containing 201 migrants, while 102 migrants made it into the UK. On Sunday, October 18, the French Navy seized 11 boats containing 191 Migrants trying to make their way into the UK.

Chris Philip, Minister of Immigration Compliance and Courts said “We are taking action at every step of the illegally-facilitated journeys to make this route unviable. We are working closely with the French who today have stopped 222 people from making this dangerous crossing, seizing boats and equipment and intercepting people inland”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Body of a Migrant bound for UK has been washed up on French Beach”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!