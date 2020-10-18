Águilas bakery donating proceeds of cake sales to Cancer Association

AN Águilas bakery is donating proceeds of their cake sales to the Spanish Association against Cancer (AECC) and have already raised over €1,000.

Ahead of tomorrow’s International Breast Cancer Day, which a part of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Melenchón Pastry Shop has already sold 300 of its sponge cake, which is topped by cream and dipped in chocolate, in order to raise money for the wonderful charity.

The bakery’s manager, José Ruiz Melenchón, said: “It was last Thursday when I was talking with the president of the AEECC in Águilas, Magdalena Ros, to see what we could do, since due to the pandemic all the events had been suspended.”

The bakery has definitely done its part to raise awareness and money ahead of an important event tomorrow, and joins the city centre of Murcia in celebrating the event.

