Adele’s dad called the police on a neighbour who was playing her music

ADELE’s dad has called the police on a neighbour who was playing her music and singing along to the songs.

Mark Evans, 56, called the cops on his neighbour Keeley Fry to complain that she was playing her music too loudly.

Keeley, 21, claims that she was approached by Mark shortly after she moved in next door and asked not to play her Adele tunes so loudly as it was “affecting his sleep and that it’s very disturbing”.

“I was surprised because I’m such a big Adele fan and most of the time I play her songs and sing along to them,” she told the Sun On Sunday.

“I thought he’d appreciate it, not complain.

Mark hasn’t spoken to his daughter in years, and has admitted that he was a “rotten father” who wasn’t there for Adele when she needed him.

Reacting to comments her father made about her love life in 2012, Adele said: “He’ll never hear from me again. If I ever see him, I will spit in his face.”

Keeley feels this might be the reason for Mark’s strong reaction to her playing music in her home.

“I think he has an issue with me because I’m such a big Adele fan,” she said.

