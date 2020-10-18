THE FAMILY of an 18-year-old boy issued a £10,000 fine for hosting a house party during COVID restrictions have refused to pay the penalty.

-- Advertisement --



Police say they found between 80 to 100 people at the house party in Wiltshire, last month.

The boy claims he only invited a small number of friends to the party but news of the event spread on social media and people gatecrashed.

Officers first requested for the event to be shut down and party-goers were warned to leave the property but their pleas were ignored.

As a result, the organiser was issued the £10,000 fine, and party-goers were removed from the property, but the family have filed a complaint with the police and instructed a lawyer to fight the fine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “18-year-old hit with £10,000 COVID fine refuses to pay penalty”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.