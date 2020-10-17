White House warns Taiwan of Chinese invasion as tensions mount amid fears of a possible invasion.

Top White House official, Robert O´Brien has warned Taiwan to ramp up its military as fears mount over the possible invasions by China saying that it would be possible for them to do this in 10 to 15 years.

China sees Taiwan as a rebellious region, O´Brien said that a missile attack on the province would be cause huge destruction but added that it is beyond China´s capabilities at the moment.

He went on to say that China could incorporate the threat with “grey zone” (war or peace) operations and harass and intimidate the island if it doesn’t ramp up its defences.

O´Brien said, “What we told our Taiwanese friends is knowing all this, whether there’s an amphibious landing, a missile attack, a grey zone-type operation, they need to fortify themselves.”

“Taiwan needs to start looking at some asymmetric and anti-access area denial strategies … and really fortify itself in a manner that would deter the Chinese from any sort of amphibious invasion or even a gray zone operation against them”

Over the past year, China has been putting pressure on Taiwan sending surveillance aircraft into their airspace.

Taiwan has relied on close ties with the United States for years and it has been known that over the last week they are getting close to buying missile systems from them.

