Troubling news as China launches terrifying new weapon that launches multiple suicide drones to destroy their target.

A new video released in China shows the new weapon, which launches multiple deadly drones, being tested.

The video comes as tensions continue to mount between China and Taiwan as the Chinese increase their strong military presence in the South China Sea near Taiwan.

The terrifying new equipment is being promoted only weeks after the Chinese authorities confirmed another range of drone based military technology which will see their capability for long range unarmed attacks on their targets increase vastly.

The footage shows multiple deadly drones launched from both a unit fitted to the back of a military truck and being dropped from a helicopter.

Each carries highly-explosive charges designed to rip through tanks and annihilate armoured vehicles.

Paul Scharre, former senior Pentagon official and expert on drone warfare, said, “We can’t see from the Chinese video whether the drones are communicating and co-ordinating with each other.”

“It could just be a launch of drones like the launch of missiles from a multiple-launch rocket system.”

“However, the test shows that China is developing swarm drone systems and they could be operational in a few years.”

