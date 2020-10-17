Strict nightlife measures in Moscow as Russia records 14,922 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours and 279 deaths.

ACCORDING to data from the Russian Federation, 53.3 million tests have so far been carried out and a total of 1,384,235 cases have been identified, with 24,002 fatalities.

1,065,199 people have recovered from the killer virus.

From Monday, October 19, residents of Moscow will be required to register their phone numbers before they can enter bars and nightclubs in order to combat the spread of coronavirus, announced Mayor Sergei Sobyanin this week.

They will be have to scan a QR code or send a text message to a designated number when entering a bar or club after midnight.

And in surrounding areas of the capital, all nighttime entertainment will be banned after midnight from Monday.

In addition, as of yesterday, passengers without face masks and gloves cannot enter the Moscow metro.

Meanwhile, Russia resumed flights with Serbia and Cuba on Thursday, October 15, and will resume flights with Japan from November 1, according to the RBC news website, citing Russia’s air transport agency Rosaviatsia.

The measures follow an announcement this week that Russia has approved its second Covid vaccine for use by the public.

