Spanish airports see 80% slump in passengers due to coronavirus pandemic.

ACCORDING to the Aena airport authority data, there has been a record fall in visitors to Spain as a result of quarantine measures and a fear of Covid contagion.

The 49 airports in the Aena network closed September with 5,457,083 passengers, 79.9 per cent fewer than in the same month last year.

There were 109,076 aircraft movements, 50.9 per cent lower, and 71,369 tons of freight, down 23.1 per cent.

Out of the total number of passengers registered in September, 5,430,852 were commercial passengers with 3,470,957 on domestic flights, 56.0 per cent less than in September 2019, and 1,959,895 on international routes, down by 89.8 per cent.

“This comes against a backdrop in which borders and travel to and from third countries are still restricted,” said Aena.

Last month, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport had the highest number of passengers in the network at 985,077 travellers, which is a 82.3 per cent decrease compared to the same month in 2019.

It is followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, with 844,414 (-83.5 per cent); Palma de Mallorca, with 513,086 (-86.4 per cent); Malaga-Costa del Sol, with 366,312 (-81.9); Gran Canaria, with 295,825 (-70.0); Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de La Laguna, with 277,608 (-46.3) and Ibiza, with 275,016 (-76.0).

In terms of the number of operations, the airport that recorded the highest number of movements in September was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas with a total of 12,412 (-66.7 per cent), followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat with 10,497 (-67.3); Palma de Mallorca with 8,972 (-65.1); Malaga-Costa del Sol with 6,232 (-55.6); Gran Canaria with 5,685 (-41.8); Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de La Laguna with 4,747 (-24.8); Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de La Laguna with 4,747 (-24.8), Ibiza with 4,595 (-51.5), and Alicante-Elche with 3,862 (-61.5).

