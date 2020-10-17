Spain’s Catalonia Surpasses 200 hospital Admissions and Reports over 2,846 New Infections

Catalonia, in northeastern Spain, has exceeded 200 hospital admissions into ICU and now has more than 2,846 new infections.

The risk of regrowth for the autonomous community increases to 392.06 points, a rise of more than 20 points since this Friday- nine deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the epidemiological evolution data updated this Friday by the Department of Health, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic is 197,144, which represents 2,846 new infections since yesterday, of which 170,165 are positively confirmed by CRP tests.

The data that continues to be most worrying is the increase in hospitalizations, which now stand at 1,103, two more than yesterday. There are now 204 seriously ill patients in the ICU, thirteen more than the day before. During the last seven days (between October 7 and 13), Catalan hospitals have admitted 129 people to ICUs, the highest number in this second wave of the epidemic, and a total of 109 people have so far died.

The health ministry is pinning its hopes on the new lockdowns recently introduced which has the hospitality industry especially ‘up in arms’. Thousands packed the streets of Barcelona yesterday as protestors clashed with riot police while eggs were thrown at government buildings.

