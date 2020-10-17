Spain’s Andalusia Reports 2,725 New Infections and 25 Deaths

Today, Saturday, October 17, the Ministry of Health and Families for Andalusia reports 2,725 new positives and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Seville tops the list of confirmed infections at the moment, with 817. After it is Granada with 606 and, far behind, Jaén with 386 and Malaga with 321. Seville is also the province in which more deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours, with eight, after that is Malaga with seven mortalities.

Hospital and ICU admissions by region

In Almería there are 53 hospitalizations (12 in ICU), in Cádiz 133 (23 in ICU), in Córdoba 137 hospitalizations (19 in ICU), in Granada 246 hospitalizations (35 in ICU), in Huelva 42 (six in ICU ), in Jaén 140 hospitalizations (16 in the ICU), in Malaga 162 (28 in the ICU) and in Seville 404 hospitalizations (43 in the ICU).

In summary, 1,317 patients with COVID-19 remain admitted to Andalusian hospitals, of which 182 are in the ICU

