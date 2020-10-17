Simon Cowell was nearly paralised after bike accident

Simon Cowell was nearly paralised after a bike accident according to a close friend.

Simon Cowell´s close friend had said he was nearly paralysed after his horrific bike accident.

Friends close to Simon have revealed that it has been a massive wake up call for the X Factor mogul when he fell from his electric bike.

A friend speaking with the Daily Mail said “He definitely no longer feels invincible and this has been a wake up for him about his health and lifestyle.

“He was nearly paralysed and feels lucky to be recovering at all.”

They have said his recovery is taking longer than expected and will take a long time for him to recover but after 6 weeks of being in excruciating pain he is now off the strong pain killer.

Another source has said the accident has made him think about his relationship with Lauren saying “The fall was of life-changing seriousness. Some in his circle think it might even make him think again about making a commitment of marriage to Lauren. ‘Never say never’.”

Everyone wishes Simon a full and speedy recovery and hope to see back on our screens soon.

