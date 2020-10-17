Reckless louts have crammed into London´s bars and restaurants this evening hours after the city went into new Tier 2 lockdown measures.

This comes after this afternoon where saw the city deserted earlier in the day which seen revenues in Covent Garden down by a whopping 85%.

In stark this evening, we have seen Soho and Brough Market jammed packed even though the revelers have to sit outside under the new rules if meeting members out with their households.

The UK recorded 16.171 new COVID-19 cases and announced a further 150 people have died today from the virus.

The new restrictions have been a huge blow to the hospitality industry with many businesses being concerned about the future of the sector.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UK Hospitality said “Being moved into tier 2 is a curse for businesses. They will be trapped in a no man’s land of being open, but with severe restrictions that will significantly hit custom, all while unable to access the job support available in tier 3. It is the worst of both worlds for businesses”

“A move into tier 2 will now be catastrophic for some of them and it is only going to be made worse by the end of the furlough scheme in under two weeks”

