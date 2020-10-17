Some COVID-19 vaccines are still in the trial stages and have not yet been perfected. However, hundreds of people in China have scurried to the hospital in an attempt to be some of the first to receive the vaccination.

Queues in China for vaccine! The health centre in Yiwu, Zhejiang have been packed as once they find the specific vaccine, it will cost £45 to receive it. All the human trials that were done for CoronaVac (still not approved), the volunteers were made to sign agreements saying that there could be side effects.

-- Advertisement --



China has been vaccinating their health, and authoritative workers since July in an emergency programme, however, the vaccine has never been released to the public. Nations all over the world have been trying to see who can make the functioning COVID-19 vaccine the fastest.

In spite of the vaccine in China not being approved and some side effects still remain unknown, the members of the public are willing to let the doctors inject them. Everyone is desperate for a cure, to go back to a normal life. The public rushing to the health centre were there in hopes of getting their spot to be the first injected if the vaccine comes out in a possible three weeks.

Thank you for reading this article, “Queues in China for vaccine!”. For more, visit the Euro Weekly News website.