New Coin launch to promote diversity

New Coin launched to promote diversity, celebrating ethinic minority communities in the UK.

Two and a Half Million new 50 pence coins will be coming into circulation this Monday. The coins will be celebrating the UK´s diversity celebrating ethnic minority communities.

The new coin displays a Geodome (lattice shell) to represent connection and strength with the words“Diversity built Britain”

Dominque Evans who design the coin said: “When designing this coin, I began by thinking about the people who inspire me and what diversity has meant in my life. I believe that no matter where you are born, we all belong under the same sky and this was the starting point of the design”

“The background of the coin features a geodome with a series of interconnecting lines and triangles that form a network. Each part is equal, and symbolises a community of connection and strength.”

Chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak commission the new coin with the We Build Britain Campaign said “I have seen first-hand the contribution made by ethnic minority communities to Britain’s history”

Campaigner Zehra Zaidi added “We are a diverse, modern and global Britain – let’s show that. This coin helps bridge our nation’s past, its diverse present and its future, looking outward, positively, together.”

