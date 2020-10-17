Missiles have destroyed a number of Azerbaijan cities overnight

Missiles have destroyed a number of Azerbaijan cities, levelling neighbourhoods and killing and injuring residents while they slept.

In the early hours of Saturday, October 17, Azerbaijan’s second city of Ganja was attacked with a military missile strike that targeted and number of areas in the city and also targeted the nearby strategic city of Mingecevir.

The strike was in direct retaliation to an attack by Azerbaijan forces on Armenian separatist region’s capital Stepanakert.

As yet, there is no confirmation of the final death toll of the attack, but it is thought to be substantial.

The attacks further undermine the ongoing international attempts to find a peaceful solution for the region which mounting fears that continued violence could see Russia and Turkey into the conflict.

One local survivor said that people immediately sprang into action to help the trapped and injured with multiple people puling children from the debris.

One witness said he saw rescuers pull a small child, two women and four men from the debris in the minutes immediately after the strike.

Local resident, Rubaba Zhafarova, 65, said, “We were sleeping. The kids were watching TV,”

“All the houses around here are destroyed. Many people are under the rubble. Some are dead, some are wounded.”

This strike occurred just 6 days after other military action hit an area occupied by more than 300,000 people.

