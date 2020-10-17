Married at First Sight star fought off machete-wielding burglars

MARRIED at First Sight star David Pugh fought off five machete-wielding burglars who broke into his home in Solihull in February 2018.

Pugh, 56, told BirminghamLive that he used Krav Maga, a military-style martial arts, to fight off the intruders, who were armed with machetes. The Married at First Sight star later posted pictures online of himself and his dog Zeus, who was also injured in the attack.

Speaking about the ordeal, Pugh said that after being woken up at 3am to the sounds of breaking glass, his martial arts training “just kicked in.”

“I wasn’t being brave. I was very lucky – there were golf clubs, machetes, table legs flying,” the modest star said.

Pugh went on to explain that he has learned a lot from the experience.

“If the absolute worst happens I want to always be ready. I’ve reacted to things that have happened in my life in quite a positive way. I think making sure you are never caught off guard by any situation is a good thing.”

The father-of-two recently split from his wife Shareen after they got married on the Channel 4 show.

