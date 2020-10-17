A mountaineer can set a new record! The highest mountain peak in Europe is Mount Elbrus, in Russian and is 5642 metres above sea level, Akke Rahman surpassed all other records!

Man sets record for mountaineering days after recovering from COVID-19! The inexperienced mountaineer Akke Rahman from Oldham has set the record for climbing in the mountain in Russia in just 24 hours, five days prior to the climb after recovering from coronavirus.

Usually the hike to the top takes a few days, although he had to do it faster than usual as he only had three days on his travelling visa.

His accomplishment has not yet sunk in and is still in shock about his record. He discussed it was difficult because he was not climatised.

