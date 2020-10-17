“Lockdown cabin fever” causes rise in adultery in Cheshire

IllicitEncounters.com has shown a big increase in adultery in Cheshire due to “lockdown cabin fever.”

A map on the website shows the country’s ‘cheating hot spots’, with Cheshire logging 15’415 extra-marital affairs this year compared to 14’236 last year.

Cheating is especially prevalent in Wilmslow where the index shows 1498 people have had affairs, while in Runcorn 763 have cheated.

IllicitEncounters.com spokeswoman Jessica Leoni said adultery is booming despite the pandemic because many are experiencing “lockdown cabin fever.”

“We have seen a big rise in cheating over the last year in Cheshire, even in the last six months covered by Covid,” she said.

“This is due to lockdown cabin fever – increasing numbers of people have become fed-up with their partners after being stuck together at home for most of this year and even denied a summer holiday in many cases”.

Cheating figure for any postcode in Cheshire can be found here.

