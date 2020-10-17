Liverpool Mayor´s Brothes Dies

Liverpool Mayor´s brother dies from Coronavirus last night, Friday, October 16.

Joe Anderson has tweeted to express his sadness at the death of his brother after he sadly passed away from coronavirus.

Anderson tweeted “despite the efforts of all the staff at Liverpool Hospital ICU my brother sadly died at 10.45 last night”

“We want to thank the dedicated staff risking their lives for us. Thank you all for your messages of love and support. Let’s stick together and support each other and win this battle”

Anderson confirmed last night that his brother’s wife had been by his side when his older brother passed after being in intensive care.

Friends and colleagues rallied round after the news of his brothers passing.

Maria Eagle the Labour MP for Garston and Halewood commented “’So sorry Joe. Just terrible to hear this.”

Footballer Yannick Bolasie tweeted “’Condolences to you and your family”

The death of his brother comes after Anderson branded the draconian tier system a ´shambles´ following finding out of the inconsistencies of measures in other regions such as gyms in Lancashire can remain open but cant in Liverpool.

