Japan is to release nuclear plant water into the sea from the destroyed nuclear plant Fukushima

Controversy mounts as Japan are considering releasing the treated radioactive water from the destroyed nuclear plant Fukushima into the sea.

-- Advertisement --



The debate that has been going on for several years with the Japanese Government and environmentalists on how to dispose of the liquid in which some of the water was used to cool the power station.

As anger mounts from environment and fishing groups who are concerned about the effects, this would have on the Ocean, whilst scientists argue that the filtered water would be diluted 40 times before being released and any risk to the environment would be extremely low.

The government has said that no decisions have been made but would need to act soon as space to store the liquid is running out, which will be at full capacity by 2022.

Japan´s industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said “To prevent any delays in the decommissioning process, we need to make a decision quickly”

Fishing groups are concerned that consumers would be put off buying fish from the region after the release of the water and might have devastating effects on the industry.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Japan is to release nuclear plant water into the sea”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!