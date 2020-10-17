A PARAGLIDER from Jaen was injured when he fell to earth in Santa Fe de Mondujar in Almeria province.

Andalucia’s 112 Emergencies service announced that the Poniente fire brigade was mobilised to come to his assistance as he had landed on rocky terrain that was hard to access.

-- Advertisement --



Although conscious when reached, he was taken with multiple injuries to Torrecardenas hospital.

According to Policia Local sources he had taken off from Jaen but was swept off-course by strong air currents.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “ Jaen paraglider blown all the way to Almeria.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!