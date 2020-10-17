Is Spain Over-Charging when Masks in Portugal are only €1.74 for 20?

A Spaniard who recently bought 20 masks for 1.74 euros in Portugal said: “This is how you fight the virus”!

A video has gone viral in Spain of a man buying 200 masks in a Portuguese supermarket for €17.40. Video courtesy of Israel Cabrera- Twitter.

The wearing of masks against coronavirus is certainly a basic need in times of the pandemic, as well as being mandatory in Spain. The Spanish Government set its maximum price by law (0.96 euros/unit) months ago in the BOE, but this price cannot compete with the one they have in neighbouring countries like Portugal.

The video of a Spaniard who claims that he bought 200 masks for 17.40 euros in Portugal has gone viral. “In Spain, they are almost 200 euros,” he explains while showing the purchase receipt for 200 masks at a total price of 17.40 euros.

“At 1.74 for a box of 20 masks,” he says while recommending Spanish politicians “take note” and denounces that what is happening in Spain with masks is “pure speculation”: “It’s all business. These people also pay taxes, ”he argues. “In the end, a family that has four people and have to change it (mask) every 4-5 hours we are talking about a price there in Spain of 8-10 euros a day. For 30 days, 300 euros. There is no economy in Spain that takes care of that ”, he concludes.

Thousands took to social media after the video was posted to complain against the price difference between Spain and Portugal.

