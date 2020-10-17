Global Coronavirus Infections Break One-Day Record of 400,000!

Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time today.

Europe has now emerged as the new coronavirus epicentre in recent weeks and has reported on average 140,000 cases a day over the past week. As a region, Europe is reporting more daily cases than India, Brazil and the United States combined.

Of every 100 infections reported around the world, 34 were from European countries. The region is currently reporting a million new infections about every nine days and has reported more than 6.3 million cases since the pandemic began. Major European countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Russia, Netherlands and Spain – accounted for about half of Europe’s new cases in the week to October 18th,

France is reporting the highest seven-day average of new cases in Europe with 19,425 infections per day followed by the United Kingdom, Russia, Spain and the Netherlands in worst affected European countries.

