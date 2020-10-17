Former Flybe shareholder in talks to revive airline

FORMER shareholder of the regional airline Flybe is in talks to revive the airline.

Flybe was called into administration in early March, causing more than 2300 job losses. After securing funding from multiple sources the airline eventually folded when Virgin Atlantic refused a further bailout.

Now, Sky News reports that former shareholder Cyrus Capital is in talks with its administrators in a bid to relaunch the airline.

In its heyday, Flybe was Europe’s largest regional airline, serving more than 80 airports across Britain and Europe. Altogether, Flybe carried more than 9million passengers every year and accounted for 40 per cent of domestic UK flights.

Reports from Sky indicate that the plan is to relaunce a smaller version of the original Flybe, with the exact timetable dependent on consumer demand and European quarantine measures.

