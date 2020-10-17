Family of civilian accidentally killed by F-16 pilot awarded settlement

THE family of a civilian contractor who was accidentally killed by a trainee F-16 pilot has been awarded an undisclosed settlement.

The F-16 pilot, along with his instructor, was undertaking his first night-time live fire exercise when they both mistook the observation area for the target. The unnamed pilot shot Charles Holbrook, 53, through the head with a 20mm round. Mr Holbrook was rushed to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center but died about an hour and a half later.

Mr Holbrook’s wife filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of herself their 14-year-old daughter and a settlement was awarded for an undisclosed amount by the United States Magistrate on Wednesday.

Mr Holbrook was a visiting contractor at the Holloman Air Force Base in January 2017.

According to court records: “Holbrook was killed when an F-16 student pilot mistook the line of rental cars for the similarly aligned target and was ordered to fire at the group, blowing up one of the rental cars and striking Holbrook in the head with a 20 mm round.”

