Emergency measures announced for Spain’s Costa Blanca

EMERGENCY measures introduced by Valencia’s health minister. Ana Barceló has today announced new emergency measures for the Costa Blanca.

Barceló has announced new measures to control the spread of coronavirus in Elche, Orihuela, Guadassuar and Onda.

The emergency measures are expected to be published on Monday in the Official Journal of the Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV).

The restrictions, which will be initially introduced for 14 days, will limit the number of people allowed to gather in any public or private place to 6.

All bars, restaurants and shops will be allowed a maximum capacity of 50 per cent, with a closing time of 11pm. Bars and restaurants must allow a distance of 1.5 meters between tables of up to 4 people.

Barceló has said that these ‘preventative’ measures are “basically capacity reduction” for a limited period of time aimed at protecting public health.

As was reported by The Costa Blanca News, Orihuela council spokesman Victor Valverde has confirmed that these restrictions do not affect the Orihuela Costa, which comes under the Torrevieja health department.

