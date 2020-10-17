Eight-year-old blind boy can see again thanks to revolutionary gene treatment.

An Eight-year-old boy has been called a beacon of hope for people at risk of blindness after receiving cutting-edge gene replacement therapy.

The boy is the first-ever Canadian to receive this ingenious new therapy for his rare form of blindness which left the boy name Sam unable to make out shapes in the dark, seeing the sky on a cloudy day, and had trouble making out his shoes.

Sam told CTV News “Sometimes you have to walk in the night and I couldn’t see things and you bump into things”

It was a very worrying time for Sam and his family as his condition was progressive and would only get worse as he got older but there was no known treatment for it.

Thanks to this ingenious new treatment the boy’s sight has improved tenfold.

Sam added that the best thing about getting his sight back was the stars at night “I never saw stars before,” he said. “And I also never saw airplanes flying at night.”

