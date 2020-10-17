DONALD Trump says he might have to “leave the country” if he loses the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Trump has repeatedly mocked the Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign, saying it would be an embarrassment to lose the election race to Joe Biden.

Speaking at a rally in Georgia on Friday, Trump told his supporters that he might be forced to ‘leave the country’ if he lost to the former vice president.

“Could you imagine if I lose?” Trump asked. “I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”

The New York Times has reported that Biden has pulled ahead of Trump in both campaign contributions and the polls, and that Biden beat Trump in the ratings of their separate town hall meetings.

As well as threatening to leave the country, Trump spoke at length about his choice not to come across as “more presidential.”

“I used to go and I’d imitate a president who’s playing presidential — it’s so easy compared to what we do,” he said. “I said, ‘I can be more presidential than any president in our history with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln when he wore the hat, that’s tough to beat.’”

