Dog missing for two days found under elderly owner’s chair by police responding to her anxious calls for help finding the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

THE 93-year-old called Derbyshire Police twice last weekend “in a very distressed state” about her dog, Toby, who had gone missing, and officers were concerned about the woman’s wellbeing.

PC Tammy Wood, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, visited the elderly woman’s home in Matlock to check she was okay and see if there was any support or help she may need.

While PC Wood was there talking to her about the situation, she helped the pensioner to reach an item which had fallen on the floor.

As the officers knelt down she noticed Toby was lying quietly underneath the woman’s recliner, said Derbyshire Police.

Very carefully, PC Wood freed Toby from under the chair.

He had been missing for almost two days but appeared to be “well, just hungry and thirsty”.

PC Wood said: “Both Toby and his owner appeared to be over the moon to be reunited, and it was clearly a huge relief for the woman.

“Her family, friends and neighbours had all been out looking for Toby but she was becoming ever more distressed as time went on believing he had managed to get out, and fearing the worst.

“Our pets are companions and become members of the family. I’m just very pleased that we were able to put the woman’s mind at rest and make sure her dog was safe.”

PC Wood made sure Toby was fed and watered before leaving the home, and checked to see if the woman and her family needed any further support.

