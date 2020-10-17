Democrats take a substancial lead in postal votes for the US Presidential Election already with the overall ballot set to see record breaking voter engagement.

In a US first, more than 22 million American voters have already cast their ballots in the 2020 US presidential elections.

The rush of votes, which has been primarily driven by Democrats, sees the figure match 16% of all votes cast in the 2016 election.

The expectation is that this year could see a record breaking 105 million Americans casting their vote at the ballots as the coronavirus pandemic changed the way people engage with politics in the US and the way people vote across the country as a whole.

At the current count, Democrats are out-voting republicans by an astonishing ratio of 2 to 1. However, the Republicans have been bracing themselves for this for a period of time now, particular due to President Trumps actions surrounding postal votes.

