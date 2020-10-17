‘Dangerous fugitives’ wanted for murders arrested in Tarragona and Madrid

‘Dangerous fugitives’ wanted for murder arrested in Tarragona and Madrid.

ONE of those arrested by the National Police was wanted in Germany after shooting his victim eight times inside a restaurant.

He was found in the town of Hospitalet de l´Infant, Tarragona, carrying false documentation

The other detainee was on the run from Colombia after killing a person in a park and was located at the house of a relative in the Madrid municipality of Collado Villalba, where he was detained after months of police investigation.

Investigations into the first of the detained fugitives began on August 24, when the National Police received information from the German BKA requesting assistance.

Officers identified an individual who resided with Greek identity in Hospitalet de l’Infant.

He was wanted in connection with an incident on August 7, 2019, when the detainee entered a restaurant in Germany and shot his victim eight times.

Of the four hits the victim received, one pierced their heart and they bled to death. The German authorities imposed a life sentence on him.

The second fugitives, wanted by the Colombian authorities, was arrested on October 6 in Collado Villalba, after officers set up surveillence having learned he could be in hiding at the home of a close relative.

The Colombian authorities had previously imposed a maximum sentence of 37 years on the detainee for fatally shooting a man in a part in Palmira on July 19, 2018.

In a statement, the National Police said: “The fugitive section of the National Police leads in Europe the number of arrests of fugitives from Justice, which is why it has assumed the presidency of the European Network of Active Search Teams for Fugitives -ENFAST-, a network made up of 28 Member States of the European Union to carry out immediate actions aimed at the arrest of fugitives.”

