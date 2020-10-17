Policia Nacional (Nation Police) have intercepted on a massive orgy in Madrid! Famous porn producer Ignacio Allende Fernandez and two other porn producers arranged the group sex event. Caught by Police in an orgy!

The orgy took place in Madrid, a coronavirus hotspot in Spain, at a property on Calle San Romualdo in San Blas-Canillejas. The Police had raided the property as they found flyers describing the event, saying there would be no less than 50 people and all of it would be recorded.

As well as Fernandez not having the legal documents stating that he could hold such an event he also faces major fines for ignoring all COVID-19 restrictions. No masks. No social distancing. Exchanging of saliva and more.

Everyone on the premises were made to leave and the property was taped of. In spite of the amount of people inside, around 50, there were still people waiting outside to join the frenzy.

The three people involved in setting up the event will be faces with ignoring COVID-19 laws, not having legal documents and more. The event took place on Wednesday, Madrid has already been under new restrictions since one week previous, 70% of Madrid population are in self-isolation.

