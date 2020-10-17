A €5 raffle ticket could win somebody a house in a Vera Playa urbanisation.

The draw, which will be held on March 25 2021, is being organised by a Madrid firm that assists property owners, whether private individuals or a company, in raffling their home with every technical and legal guarantee.

-- Advertisement --



Raffling houses was legalised in Spain in 2011 but although the practice is common in Canada, Australia and – increasingly – the UK, this is still very new in Spain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Buy a raffle ticket and win a house in Vera Playa.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!