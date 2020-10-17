UK coronavirus hospital deaths have risen by 108 – five times higher than a month ago.

The UK’s coronavirus death toll increased by 86 in England, 15 in Scotland, five in Wales and two in Northern Ireland as tougher Covid-19 lockdown restrictions came into effect across the country. The figure now matches June’s total and is five times higher than a month ago.

There are 675 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus as of yesterday, which is up by 46 in 24 hours. Of these patients, 62 were in intensive care, up by four. Wales’ death toll climbed to 1,708 after five more deaths were recorded. There were 674 new confirmed cases, taking the total to 34,679.

More than half of England’s residents – 28 million people – are now living under Tier 2 and Tier 3 lockdowns after restrictions were tightened in places such as Lancashire, London, most of Essex and York.

