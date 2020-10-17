A 59-year-old man has been found in his flat on Reddown Road, Coulsdon in South London, after being stabbed and beaten, struggling to stay alive.

Breaking News – Man found beaten and stabbed!

He was found gasping for air, beaten within an inch of his life. Unfortunately, he could not be saved and at 10pm authorities disclosed he had died from his wounds. The Police were contacted at 9:27pm on Friday the 16th of October, saying a man had been seriously beaten. The post-mortem will be done soon then they will be able to pin point when and how he died in depth.

There has been a 30-year-old male suspect taken into custody and questioned. He is being held in hospital after confessing he felt very ill. The Police have sent out statements asking for witnesses to come forward in an attempt to find the murderer, along with setting up patrols to speak to drivers going through the area.

