AS bars and restaurants closed their doors in Barcelona for 15 days, those in the industry brace themselves for more hardship.

The closure of bars and restaurants in Barcelona was first announced on Wednesday and the final court decision backing the plan came through on Friday morning. Meanwhile, bar owners were left wondering what was going to happen.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking to El Pais, owners of Can Pascual, Marc Ferrer and Cici Nieto said: “Right up until the last minute we didn’t know anything. This isn’t right. Closing from one day to the next means losing at least 40% of what I have invested in produce.”

Another owner of a café in Barcelona expressed similar dismay about the suddenness of decision, saying that everything changed for her in a mere 48hours.

“And what am I going to do with what I’ve already got in the fridges for this week?” she asks. “It’s produce that will go to waste.”

Although initially the measures have been put in place for 15 days, the government insists it will have no choice but to extend restrictions if the numbers do not improve.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bars and restaurants brace themselves as Barcelona closed its doors”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!