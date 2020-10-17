Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg tests positive for Covid-19.

Schallenberg has been confirmed as positive for coronavirus and may have become infected at a meeting with his European Union counterparts on Monday, October 12, a spokeswoman for his ministry said today.

They confirmed that “it is suspected that Schallenberg might have been infected at the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday,” reports Reuters.

The Minister is not displaying symptoms and was tested as a routine measure.

Meanwhile, Belgian’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sophie Wilmes, said yesterday that she was going into self-isolation with suspected symptoms.

Midweek, Schallenberg also attended a cabinet meeting, but members were wearing facemasks.

As a precautionary measure all members of the government are expected to be tested today.

Two weeks ago, a close colleague of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s tested positive causing concern among Austria’s cabinet.

