Apple launch the iPhone 12 mini, proving size isn’t everything.

With screens for 5G getting bigger and bigger to accommodate gaming enthusiasts and movie viewing, the launch of a small device might have many consumers scratching their heads.

iPhone has called the iPhone12 Mini the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G phone in the world with a screen size of 5.4-inch.

This could prove very popular with consumers who are fed up with the large screen phones as they simply want a phone to use for social media and making calls etc. Many consumers find large screens hard to hold in one hand which often results in devices being dropped.

Although you might think that the small size would equal a smaller price tag then think again. The iPhone 12 mini prices will start at a whopping £699 (€770).

