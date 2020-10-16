World’s rarest ape could be saved by rope bridges

THE world’s rarest ape, the Hainan gibbon, could be saved from extinction by rope bridges.

After a landslide divided their territory on the South Chinese island of Hainan, the already endangered gibbon is at new risk of extinction as its feeding and breeding ground has been severely limited. But experts say that building rope bridges across two areas of their forest could allow them to expand their territory.

Since these gibbons are exclusively tree-dwellers, they cannot hope to cross the damaged forest floor without help.

“Gibbons are strictly arboreal and very few wild ones would travel on the ground by choice. The Hainan gibbon has never been observed on the ground,” said biologist Bosco Chan

Rope bridges could also be used to connect habitats in other areas, experts say, expanding the territory of the endangered gibbons even further.

The Hainan gibbon could once be found throughout China, but now only 30 remain on Hainan Island in the South China Sea, making it the most critically endangered primate in the world.

