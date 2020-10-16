Woman has won over 40 Million Dollars in the Power Draw on Thursday, October 15.

The Brisbane lady, as yet to be named, has expressed the absolute joy of her winnings and plans to retire, buy a house, help out her friends and go travelling around Australia.

The woman had the only division one winning entry to the Powerball and also won division two 19 times, bagging her a total win of $40,532,533.90.

An official from the Lottery had to call to tell her the news of being a multi-millionaire as the family were all tucked up in bed when the numbers were drawn.

The Lady told the official “My heart is about to beat through my chest. You have no idea what this means to me. It’s a dream come true. I am feeling so breathless! I think I might faint or throw up”

“This is insane. You wouldn’t believe it, but this morning I woke up with a weird feeling that I was going to win Powerball. I made sure I kept my phone on charge and that I would be ready to answer your phone call”

The lady continued saying this had been very tough financially on the family during the pandemic and this was a huge relief.

She is now the tenth person to win the Powerball this year, with a combined winning of more than 400 million dollars of prize money.

