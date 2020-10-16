WIMBLEDON will go ahead next year, even if the tournament must be behind closed doors.

The championships were sadly canceled this summer for the first time, since World War II, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) are planning for several scenarios in 2021, so they are not left in the same position as this year.

Chief executive Sally Bolton explained, “Staging the championships in 2021 is our number one priority and we are actively engaged in scenario planning in order to deliver on that priority.”

The cancellation of the 2020 championships was announced by the AELTC in April as a result of the UK lockdown, however, Wimbledon will go ahead with or without fans next year.

The grand slam tournament was scheduled to take place at the All England Club from June 29 to July 12 this year.

Instead, the 134th tournament will instead be staged from June 28 to July 11, 2021, with or without fans, depending on the situation at the time.

