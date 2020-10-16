You would think that most royal and authoritative figures would wear masks, however, the Queen and Prince William seem to think that they are exempt from the rule. Why is the Queen exempt from wearing a face mask?

It was a very bad move from both of the Royals, as they are in fact ‘role models’ for many people. The 94-year-old Queen is of high risk of catching coronavirus because of her age. Her first public outing since lockdown was at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), all people that were due to come into close contact with the Royals were tested for COVID-19 by Dstl before the meeting.

Piers Morgan has publicly posted comments about why and what makes the Royals different from everyone else. Why do they not use face masks or abide by the social distancing rule? Many people have taken to social media platforms, like twitter, and Instagram to post their sadness and anger over the matter as COVID-19 numbers sky rocket.

Are they not supposed to be setting an example? Many Royals and celebrities have had to deal with the backlash, such as the Queen, Donald Trump and many others. When famous people or royalty are seen not abiding by the rules, it gives extremely mixed signals to the population, causing an uproar among the people.

The backlash on the royals comes not long after Trump was seen not wearing a face covering after having ‘recovered’ from COVID-19. The pressure to wear face masks and social distance is strong as the UK get ready to enter a second lockdown (three-tier system) . However, if people are seeing the rulers of their country or people they look up to not abiding by the rules, then it is highly unlikely the population will follow those rules.

