Wales Prepares for a FULL lockdown in Bid to have a ‘Normal’ Christmas

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said that Wales is preparing itself for a national “circuit-breaker” lockdown to allow its 3.1 million residents the “breathing space” needed to get through to Christmas.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the First Minister said that while a short-term lockdown would not magically make coronavirus disappear, it would buy much-needed time for the country in its fight against the deadly disease.

He added: “It is very important to say a circuit-breaker is not a magic wand of any sort – it doesn’t make coronavirus disappear. What it does is to buy us time to be able to manage the difficulties we face over a longer period, and in a better-planned way. “Our ambition is that if we do, and it’s still an if, if we do decide on a circuit-breaker, that will be sufficient to take us through to Christmas.”

New figures just released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed an estimated 7,900 people in private households in Wales tested positive for COVID-19 between October 2 and 8 – the equivalent of 0.26 per cent of the population. This is up from an estimated 6,100 people for the period September 25 to October 1 or 0.20 per cent of the population.

